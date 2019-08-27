Retailer moves into former Next store in Horsham town centre

A new store has moved into the former Next premises in Horsham town centre.
Phone accessories store Fone World moved into the space in West Street in the last few days.
The unit has been empty since global fashion retailer Next moved into the former BHS site in Swan Walk shopping centre in March.
The new Next store features a Costa Coffee and is larger than the firm’s previous premises.
Fone World has been approached for comment.
Read more: Two car crash on major village road between Horsham and Crawley
Read more: Hunt for ‘phantom’ dog fouler in Horsham
Read more: Beeding and Bramber summer show success, despite wind and rain spoiling many crops