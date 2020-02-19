Restaurant plans move to former Horsham town centre store

A restaurant has revealed plans to move into a former Horsham town centre store.

Wild West-themed restaurant chain Smith and Western has put in a planning application to move into the former site of cookware retailer Steamer Trading in East Street.

Smith and Western restaurant, North Parade, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1919249 SUS-190608-134852001

In the application, the restaurant said it hopes to move as a response to changes in the market and to allow them to remain within Horsham.

The planning application is for a change of use from retail to restaurant/cafe, including installation of a ventilation and extraction system, plus internal alterations for a kitchen and cafe area.

Smith and Western says it plans to open a small cafe within the building which will stock a range of packaged sandwiches, paninis and baked goods.

A decision on the application is due in April.

Read more: Storm Dennis: These are the 26 Sussex areas most at risk of flooding