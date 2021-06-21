WBC has taken 33,402 sq ft at Centron in Crawley on a 15-year lease in a deal brokered by property agents at Vail Williams on behalf of Nuveen Real Estate.

It is thought that the transaction is the biggest industrial deal in Crawley this year, and will see the UK’s biggest supplier of gift and wine packaging move from Brixton to Gatwick’s most established industrial estate at Manor Royal - home to over 700 business premises.

WBC has taken 33,402 sq ft at Centron in Crawley on a 15-year lease in a deal brokered by property agents at Vail Williams on behalf of Nuveen Real Estate. Picture by Airbourne imagery.

The move comes following a year of significant growth for the wine packaging firm, which has seen an explosion in demand for their products. WBC sought additional grown-on space to support the continued development of its business when Centron caught their attention.

The firm, which exports its products to Europe and beyond, was attracted to Centron by the quality of industrial product on offer, as well as its strategic position close to the M23, M25 and Gatwick Airport.

Tom Neal, the surveyor at Vail Williams who secured the letting, SAID: “It is a pleasure to bring Centron to 100% occupancy at what is an incredibly busy time for the industrial market at Manor Royal.

“Located in the UK’s largest industrial Business Improvement District, Centron had a lot to offer, and it is testament to the investment of the landlord in creating such a high-quality product, that this deal has been secured, achieving record rents for the area.”

Green excellence: Unit 2 Centron boasts an EPC A rating and BREEAM Excellent rating.

According to Vail Williams, there remains a continued flight to quality by industrial occupiers, with landlords like Nuveen responding through the delivery of more Grade A industrial premises, as well as a greater focus on the green credentials of the product they bring to market.

The grade A 33,402 sq ft unit on Crompton Way includes 3,000 sq ft of offices and 10 metre eaves, as well as an EPC A rating and BREEAM Excellent rating, thanks to the building’s LED lighting, daylight control sensors, solar PV panels and several electric vehicle charging points.

Fit out is currently under way to create full-height racking throughout to enable WBC’s innovative internet-controlled forklift trucks and drones to pick orders throughout the warehouse more efficiently.

Robin Hutchinson, Fund Manager at Nuveen Real Estate, concluded: “We are delighted to welcome Wine Box Company to Centron and are grateful to Vail Williams for their support in marketing the building, which now sees us reach 100% occupancy following the previous letting to MEL Aviation Components.”