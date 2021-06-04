Popular West Sussex store Hassocks Hardware gets new owners

Previous owner Colin Mansfield, who took over the business in 1988, passed it to Mark Deacon and former sales rep Duncan Fisher on Monday (May 17).

“We’ve been very well received,” said Duncan, 53, from Eastbourne. “Everyone’s been extremely nice to us and our priority is to serve the village the same as Colin has done.”

Duncan, who has known Colin for 30 years, said Hassocks Hardware’s priorities are customer service, the right prices and keeping the shop at a high level of quality.

From left: Sam Livings, Mark Deacon, Duncan Fisher and James Porter outside Hassocks Hardware. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2106031

He said Colin had done a ‘marvellous job’ with the business and had left it in a good position for the new owners to continue with.

The staff thanked Colin for his many years of service to Hassocks and the surrounding areas and wished him a happy retirement.

Manager Sam Livings, 27, said Colin ‘would do anything for anyone’.

“People would come in with the most obscure question or the most obscure request and he’d never say no,” said Sam.

“He’d always go out of his way to help.”

Sam, who lives in Hurstpierpoint and has been a Hassocks Hardware employee for six years, said he was enjoying working for Duncan and Mark.

“They’re fantastic blokes,” he said, adding that Duncan and Mark are making sure the store offers the same services that it always has.

“Hassocks Hardware has always been one of the staple shops in the village,” said Sam.

“The only changes will be, if anything, to make room for more stock,” he added.

Sam said Hassocks Hardware sells ‘all sorts’, including tools, DIY equipment, electrical appliances, kitchenware and gardening products.

It also offers paint mixing, key cutting and tool sharpening services. Duncan added that there are plans for an automotive range coming soon, as well as some other new products.

Hassocks Hardware is at 8 Orion Parade, Hassocks.