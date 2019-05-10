Popular Horsham town centre venue reveals brand new look

A popular town centre bar has revealed its new look after a fire forced it to close.

When a blaze broke out in the Dead Parrot in November last year, owner Andy Harrod was faced with a major refurbishment project.

The exterior of the newly rebranded Horsham town centre bar

Now the popular Piries Place venue has revealed its new look ahead of the reopening.

Rebranded as Polygon, a ‘cocktail and coffee cult’, a message on the door told how the bar is the ‘artist formerly known as the Dead Parrot’.

Speaking to the County Times in March, Andy said: “We have a reputation as a cocktail focussed establishment and that won’t change.

“However, as someone that has always had a passion for quality tea and coffee it’s a service I’ve always wanted to execute.

“With the new ideology that the square is looking to encompass upon reopening I think now is a great time to put the plan into action.”

Although the interior is yet to be revealed Andy added that it would have ‘lighter, brighter, cleaner lines’ and that the venue would have ‘more of a modern look. Pretty much the opposite to the speakeasy on acid look’.