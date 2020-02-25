Pick your own fruit farm planed near Chichester

Plans to put up 20 polymer tunnels as part of a ‘pick your own’ fruit farm near Chichester have been submitted to the district council.

If approved, the 50m long, 4.4m high tunnels would be set up at Crouchers Farm, in Birdham Road, during the March to September growing seasons.

The application also asks permission to build a gravel car park and install temporary toilet facilities for visitors.

In a design statement, the applicant said the opening hours of the farm would be 9.30am-6pm every day, and the polytunnels would be removed ‘no later than October 31 of each year’.

To look at the application, log on to www.chichester.gov.uk and search for 20/00196/FUL.