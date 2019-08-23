Night club and ice rink suggested to replace Crawley supermarket set to close

A night club and a ‘huge music venue’ are suggestions for what could replace Morrisons in Crawley.

Following the news the supermarket giant is set to close its store in the town, readers took to the West Sussex County Times and Crawley Observer Facebook pages to react.

Morrisons in Crawley is set to close. Photo courtesy of Google Street View

Luke Parsons said: “They should turn that site into a huge music venue. That would be awesome. Brighton can get big names coming to their town so Crawley should aim for that.”

Angela Frater Blamire added: “New night club or ice rink.”

Many readers expressed sadness at the news.

Sandie Baines said: “What a shame, I really like this store.”

Tracy Osullivan added: “Sad to hear.”

Olivia Escott said the closure was a ‘great shame’.

She added: “It’s a lovely store. Love the undercover car park.”

Morrisons announced it is set to open four new stores this year, but none of them will be based in Sussex.

