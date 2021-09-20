Caroline Packham, who owns Caroline at Home at unit 29, opened Caroline at Home Bespoke at unit 31 with help from Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies who cut the ribbon.

“The main aim of our business is make curtains and blinds,” said Caroline, 51, adding that the new shop will sell fabric on the roll, Venetian blinds, shutters, made-to-measure poles and other soft furnishings.

The old store will sell kitchen wares, ornaments, cards and gifts.

The Orchards centre manager Nicola Bird said: “The communal space in the Orchards has provided the vital service in helping small businesses raise awareness and flourish for many years now.”

She went on: “Starting out as a market trader, Caroline quickly became a popular fixture in the centre due to her talent in curtain making and creative flare.

“After a few months of promoting her business we offered her a pop-up shop and it wasn’t long before she was stocking it out with sought after brands such as Emma Bridgewater and Sophie Alport.”

Nicola said The Orchards is working to revitalise the centre following the impacts of Covid-19.

Its Christmas Festival will return on November 27 and the team is working on an exciting events calendar for 2022.

Read our full interview with Caroline here or take a look at the beautiful things you could purchase at the shop below.

