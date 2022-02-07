Ale enthusiasts can find BN6 Craft Beer and Tap where the old Costa Coffee used to be in Keymer Road.

It is a new business from Duncan James Lane who also owns Hurst Brewery.

“People we’ve spoken to on social media have all been incredibly supportive,” said Duncan, 48, who lives in Hurstpierpoint with his wife and two daughters.

BN6 Craft Beer and Tap in Keymer Road, Hassocks.

“It’s been a constant procession of people knocking on the door and asking ‘when are you opening?’,” he said.

Duncan recently got the go-ahead from the council to convert the closed coffee shop into a micropub that sells beers and ales to drink on the premises or to take away.

The main goal, he said, is to champion small and independent breweries in Sussex, with the occasional tipple from out of the area.

“There are an awful lot of breweries in Sussex with an awful lot of very good beer,” said Duncan.

BN6 Craft Beer and Tap in Keymer Road, Hassocks.

Examples include drinks from Beak Brewery in Lewes, Bestens Brewery in Horsham, Goldmark in Arundel, 360° in Uckfield, Burning Sky Brewery in Firle and The Hand Brewery in Worthing.

The establishment’s secondary goal is to provide what a more ‘traditional pub’ would offer, albeit with a modern design.

“There’s no music, no gaming or gambling machines,” said Duncan, adding that BN6 is more a place for people who want to talk, play cards or even try some traditional games.

The pub aims to be environmentally friendly too, he said, going without a big cellar and getting its supplies within Sussex to keep its carbon footprint small.

“It’s very much micro in its stature, specialising in serving rather than having every single drink that there is under the sun,” said Duncan.

“We’ve got some very good local gins coming up and some local wine as well,” he said, adding that Sussex is lucky to have such high quality producers.

The business also offers drinks in smaller measures like a third of a pint, said Duncan, which means customers can try a variety of different things instead of getting a pint of just one particular brand.

Duncan said that visitors’ reactions so far have been positive and feels this is partly because of the ‘fun factor’ of going into a new and quirky establishment built in a familiar premises.

“My grandma used to bring me here to get my school uniform,” he said, explaining that before Costa, the building was once a gentleman’s outfitters.

Duncan said he was born in Cuckfield Hospital and grew up in Hurstpierpoint after he moved there from Burgess Hill at age five.

He briefly moved to London in his early twenties and lived in New Zealand with his wife, but said his family eventually ‘gravitated’ back to Mid Sussex.

“It’s such a great area and it’s nice to be able to put something back into the community that I’ve built such long ties with,” he said.

“It’s nice to keep the high street alive in these modern times,” he added.

Duncan said he has been passionate about beer for a long time, having experimented with home brew kits when he was younger.