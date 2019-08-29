New Horsham town centre restaurant set to open soon

A Horsham restaurant has revealed when it is to open its doors for the first time.

Manager of Izmir bar and grill in East Street, Shehzad Akvar, has said the Turkish restaurant hopes to open in five weeks time.

Izmir is due to open early October in Horsham

He added: “Turkish food all cooked on a charcoal grill.

“You have got the open plan kitchen. The majority of the food is all healthy.”

There is ‘nothing like it’ in Horsham, Shehzad said, ahead of the 160 seat eatery’s opening.

The owner of Izmir also runs two similar restaurants in Crawley, he added.

