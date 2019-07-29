New Horsham town centre restaurant reveals opening date

A new eatery has confirmed when it will open its doors for the first time in Horsham town centre.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse, in the newly redeveloped Piries Place, will be opening its doors at midday on Thursday August 8, more than two months after it was originally scheduled to open.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse unit in Piries Place SUS-190621-170444001

The restaurant is set to join Premier Inn, Starbucks and Everyman in the new look area of town, along with the Red Deer pub.

The opening was first planned for Friday, May 24, but a fire just weeks before, delayed the restaurant.

The blaze, on May 3, saw a man rescued from the building after a fire broke out in the ground floor.

Miller and Carter has been approached for comment.

