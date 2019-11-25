New Horsham town centre restaurant opens

A new restaurant has opened its doors for the first time in Horsham town centre.

Zeytin Cafe-Restaurant, which has a second branch in Haywards Heath, has opened its Horsham eatery in Denne Road.

Site of the former Carmela's restaurant in Horsham SUS-190805-122120001

The restaurant, which opened today according to a statement on its Facebook page, is on the site of the former Carmela restaurant.

Zeytin offers ‘something for everyone’ and serves ‘authentic Turkish cuisine’, its Facebook page added.

