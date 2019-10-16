New Horsham town centre late night bar reveals expected opening date

A new Horsham town centre has revealed when it hopes to open its doors for the first time.

The M Bar, in Piries Place, is looking to open at the end of November or the beginning of December, manager Benz told the County Times.

Posters have been put up in the empty unit

He said the venue will have DJs on the weekends when it will be open until 1am.

Weekdays the bar will open from 11am to 12am, he added.

He said: “We’re going to be open six days a week. We’re going to be serving Asian fusion tapas.”

