The application for the new chip shop has been permitted by the council.

The new takeaway will be located at Fishing Beach, Kingsway in Selsey.

Co-agent applicant Mr R Butlin submitted the application on December 10 and the plans have finally been approved by Chichester District Council.

The permit sees an unused storage and maintenance of fishing equipment into the new fish and chips shop.

Development of the property will begin within three years of the permit being granted.