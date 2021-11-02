New fish and chips shop set to open in Selsey
A new fish and chips shop take away is set to open its doors in Selsey.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 1:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:56 pm
The new takeaway will be located at Fishing Beach, Kingsway.
A planning application to change the use of the building, previously used for the storage and maintenance of fishing equipment, was submitted in December 2020 has now been approved by Chichester District Council.
Development of the property will begin within three years of permission being granted.
What do you think about these plans? Let us know by emailing [email protected]