New coffee shop to open in Horsham town centre

A cafe is opening a ‘new and bigger’ coffee shop in Horsham town centre.

The Real Eating Company is returning to the town following its closure in June.

The firm had to close its cafe in Steamer Trading in East Street when the store was closed by parent company ProCook, a spokeswoman for the Real Eating Company said.

But the cafe was keen to return to the town ‘as quickly as they could’, she added.

The new site, which is due to open at the end of this month, will be based in Swan Walk.

Helena Hudson, managing director of the Real Eating Company, said: “Horsham has a very special place in our hearts as it was one of the first towns that we opened in at the start of our journey.

“For that reason, we are excited to open a bigger and better version of what we had in Steamer Trading as well as be in our own space and in control of our own destiny - continuing the rise of successful, independent business like ours on the high street.”

Gill Buchanan, centre manager at Swan Walk, added that she was ‘delighted’ to welcome the firm back to the town.

She said: “We are at the heart of the community and businesses like the Real Eating Company reinforce this value with a warm welcome for shoppers.”

The cafe will offer the same high-quality range of freshly roasted coffee, all-day breakfasts, toasties, sandwiches and cakes as before.

Producers delivering to the site include Petworth-based Sodt Bakery’s croissants and cinnammon buns as well as Bolney-based apple juice makers, Wobblegate.

The Real Eating Company uses 100 per cent plant-based packaging to help reduce the impact on the environment, the spokesman added.

She said: “The new site will see the launch of a limited edition I LOVE Horsham compostable cup, with a hand-drawn sketch of the Causeway and St Mary’s Church, which is available with their £2 Early Bird take away coffee promotion.”

