‘New and improved’ Lancing Village Market set to return this weekend

Adur District Council has been working with Lancing Parish Council and Lancing Traders’ Association to bring back the event, which is set to take place tomorrow (Saturday, July 3) in South Street from 10am to 2pm.

A spokesman said: “New and improved Fun, food and fantastic local goods will be on offer as Lancing Village Market returns this weekend at a new location with a renewed community focus.

“The market, which is being run seasonally, has been relocated from North Road in order to make it more visible and encourage more shoppers to attend.

Lancing Village Market is set to return this weekend. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“A number of traders will be showcasing their goods alongside some light entertainment and stalls from local community groups.”

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur’s executive member for environment, said she was ‘so pleased the council has been able to work closely with traders, community groups and the parish council to improve the market.

She added: “We’ve listened to feedback from residents and businesses and worked to try and deliver something a little different which we hope will be a real focal point for the community.

“The market stalls we have selected will also complement the existing shops on South Street.

Lancing Village Market is set to return this weekend. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“I hope as many people as possible will come along and enjoy the fun, whether it’s to browse stalls, enjoy the entertainment or pop into one of many terrific local businesses that are based in the village.”

The market will be set up south of the railway crossing gates on South Street down to the junction with Chester Avenue.

The road will be closed to traffic so people can visit and browse safely.

The event is being run with Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines in place.

Mike Mendoza, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “I am delighted to say that once more, the people of Lancing and any visitors from further afield will have the opportunity to enjoy this market – which we have worked hard to bring back to the village.