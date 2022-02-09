National Apprenticeship Week: Thales celebrates biggest ever intake in 2022

Their rise in popularity has now seen the number of degree apprenticeships rise ten-fold since 2015. The result is a growing diversity of apprenticeship opportunities – not only by subject, but also by region with apprenticeships now split across the UK, including Glasgow, Belfast, London, Reading, Crawley and Somerset.

Thales apprentices play a key role in creating innovative solutions to meet some of the UK’s greatest challenges, supporting the country’s prosperity. Applicants can expect to be involved from day one in developing the latest ground-breaking technology.

“Thales is in a really unique position with its apprenticeship; you’ve got the ability to jump between completely different industries from Space to Rail to Defence. In most industries, you’ll sit in one team, but we offer such a breadth of what you can do and the opportunities are endless”. Stuart Morgan, Business Systems Analyst and Graduate Engineer.

Launching a new Cyber Degree apprenticeship programme

In addition, Thales is launching a new cyber-degree apprenticeship with a cohort of 10 apprentices in Reading. The new cyber-degree apprenticeship reflects the evolving skills requirement as we move towards an ever-increasing digital world. The cyber programme is a four-year programme delivered in partnership with QA training; apprentices will work towards a BSc (Hons) Cyber Security Technical Professional Degree awarded by Northumbria University.

“With the new cyber-degree programme, our apprentices will support the development of key cyber and digital technologies, ensuring we can support the new National Cyber Strategy the UK government has recently set out. I look forward to seeing this programme launch and the benefits it will bring to the business and the UK”. Nicola Anderson, Head of Apprentice Development for Thales in the UK.

Thales’s offering was much more traditional in the past, but they now offer everything from Level 2 to Level 7 (post-graduate) with an entry level route into most job routes, including engineering, digital, project planning and cyber. Apprenticeships are an attractive option for students, giving them flexibility to learn, whilst also earning a salary. Thales also have the benefit of working with leading universities such as Warwick, Strathclyde, Cranfield and Loughborough so students will also finish their apprenticeship with an accredited degree.