Morrisons Littlehampton offers free community space for meet-ups

Charities and community groups are being offered free meeting space at Morrisons Littlehampton.

Carers Support West Sussex already runs a monthly drop-in group at the Wick store but more time slots are available.

Duty manager Matt Booth with colleagues Tina Roberts, Alison Whitburn and Sarah Betts in the cafe at Morrisons Littlehampton. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190581-1

Alison Whitburn, community champion, is keen to hear from groups already running that need a meeting space or anyone interested in setting something up, either on an occasional basis or more regularly.

She said: “We have always been able to let out the training room but now we have made it more official. It is a great facility and they can use the subsidised canteen next door.”

As well as the training room upstairs, there is the option to reserve tables in the main café at certain times.

Alison said: “In the café, we could reserve certain tables at certain times of the day. It would be nice to have a knit and natter group or a book club, something like that.

“They can do a bit of shopping and have a bit of lunch or just a drink. We could arrange to put up posters for them and I could help set it up but I don’t have to come every week.”

Alison is keen to support the community, as the generous customers helped the store to hit the £20,000 mark for CLIC Sargent in just over two years.

Of the 440 stores in the country supporting the company’s charity partner, Littlehampton currently stands at 44th, having now raised £22,000.

There is a secondhand book stall in the store and Alison arranges various fundraising events throughout the year, for which customers are always very supportive.

The Hallowe’en raffle with the much-sought-after Morrisons giant sloth as first prize will be drawn at midday today, then the next big event will be a Christmas craft sale on Saturday, December 7.

Stalls will be set up in the foyers, filled with handmade gifts and Christmas crafts. Sussex Steel will be performing and there will also be a tombola.

Alison said colleagues were showing their support by making items for the stall, including knitted chocolate orange cosies.

The Morrisons Foundation provides match funding, giving colleagues a cash boost in support of their fundraising efforts.