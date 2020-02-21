Micro bar called ‘The Elephant in the Room’ wants to open at former Goring bank

A micro bar called ‘The Elephant in the Room’ is looking to open on the site of a former Goring bank.

A change of use application to turn part of the old Natwest building in Goring Road into a drinking establishment was approved by Worthing Borough Council last year.

Now Nathan Wright has applied for a premises licence to open a micro bar called ‘The Elephant in the Room’.

This will be heard by the council’s licensing & control committee B on Tuesday February 25.

Sussex Police has made a number of comments and listed a number of conditions that they consider are required to enable this premise to meet the licensing objectives if members were minded to grant a licence.

Meanwhile two letters were received from the public which have express concerns regarding possible public nuisance associated with alcohol sales.

Officers explained how mediation between the applicant and residents that made representation is ongoing.

Mr Wright has offered to amend the opening times he is applying for.

The hours for the sale of alcohol would be amended to noon to 10pm Monday to Thursday, noon to 10.30pm Friday and Saturday and then noon to 9pm on Sundays.