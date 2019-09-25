McCarthy & Stone officially opens new Retirement Living and Retirement Living Plus developments in the town

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe cut the ribbon to officially open McCarthy & Stone’s new Retirement Living and Retirement Living Plus developments in the town.

Triton House and Neptune House in Heene Road have been built on the site of the former MGM building, close to the seafront.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe cuts the ribbon with the help of consulate Robin Rogers, McCarthy and Stone marketing executive Rachael Amberton, left, and sales consultant Christine Mintrim

Read more: Community trees for Worthing to replace mature oak lost to redevelopment

Hazel said: “It was an absolute pleasure to mark the official opening of McCarthy & Stone’s new Retirement Living and Retirement Living Plus developments in Worthing, and to meet with homeowners and staff.

“It was great to see first-hand what fantastic developments Triton House and Neptune House are and the many benefits they will bring to local retirees.”

Triton House has 33 purpose-built, low maintenance, apartments for the over-60s, while the adjacent Neptune House features 59 apartments for over-70s who require additional help and a bistro restaurant.

Julie Ward, national sales director, said: “We are very proud of Triton House and Neptune House and it was our pleasure to showcase these superb new developments with such an enjoyable event.

“Everyone had a great time raising a glass to commemorate this important milestone and the McCarthy & Stone team would like to say thank you to councillor Hazel Thorpe for performing the all-important ceremonial duties.”