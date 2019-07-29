Manager speaks out over Horsham town centre store closure

The boss of a Horsham store has spoken out as the branch enters its last few days trading.

Store manager of Bathstore, James Harvey, has thanked customers for their support over the years.

His statement comes just days after the store told customers it had entered its ‘last few days’ trading, but a final closing date is yet to be set.

James, who has worked in the branch for eight years, said: “We have been here a long time. We have got a lot of established returning customers.

“All the staff here and myself are very grateful to our customers over the years.”

Home improvement retailer Homebase secured the future of the Bathstore brand, but just 44 stores are to be saved out of the 135 branches.

Stores in Crawley and Haywards Heath are among those that will remain open.

The move secured 154 employees across the saved stores, according to BDO LLP business restructuring partners Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate.

Bathstore entered administration in June, ‘after several months’ of difficult trading, Ryan Grant said at the time.

The remaining stores that are not being transferred to Homebase will continue to trade for a number of weeks while remaining display stock is sold off, the administrators added.

