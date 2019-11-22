Major supermarket pinpoints exact opening date for new Horsham store

After months of eager anticipation, a major supermarket has announced the opening date for its Horsham store.

German retailer Lidl has confirmed its store, in Foundry Lane, is to open on December 12.

Lidl Horsham earlier in the year

A spokesman for the firm told the County Times: “Conscious of the local excitement surrounding our new store in Horsham, we took the decision to slightly delay the opening to ensure everything was operating smoothly, before welcoming shoppers through our doors.”

The new store will include fresh foods, wines and an in-store bakery.

