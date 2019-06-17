Major retailer closes Horsham town centre store

The manager of a major retailer closing its town centre store today (June 17) has spoken out.

Office Outlet has confirmed it is to close its doors for the last time today after months of uncertainty.

The store went into administration in March

Now the assistant manager, Julie-Ann Saunders, has thanked customers for their backing.

Read more: Horsham road blocked following accident involving a car and a child on a bike

She said: “Thank you so much to all the customers for all their support throughout the years.

“[The] last day of trading is today. We’re all very sad to be going.

Office Outlet is set to close in Horsham town centre

“We have made really good friends here. We’re very sad to see the end of it.”

The national retailer entered administration earlier this year.

More than 1,000 jobs have been put at risk as part of the move.

The company was previously known as Staples before being bought out by restructuring specialist Hilco Capital in 2016 and rebranded.

Office Outlet is set to close

Office Outlet has more than 90 stores across the UK and employs 1,200 members of staff.