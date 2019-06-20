Lordship of the Manor of Bosham up for sale

Chichester Harbour Trust has said it will be seeking to acquire parcels of ecologically sensitive land after news broke today of the sale of Bosham Harbour.

The Burhill Group Ltd has instructed property consultancy Vail Williams LLP to sell the Lordship of the Manor of Bosham and the property interests that were previously part of the ancient Manor of Bosham, and it is being marketed internationally.

In addition to the quay and other valuable waterfront land, the freehold includes more than 800 moorings in Chichester Harbour.

A position Statement on land for sale at Bosham was issued by trust chairman John Nelson this evening.

It reads: "The Chichester Harbour Trust has noted the announcement from Vail Williams that they are actively marketing the Manor of Bosham property in Chichester Harbour, including buildings and land in Bosham itself.

"The trust’s principal aims are to preserve the beauty, landscape, setting, environment and biodiversity of Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty for the benefit of the local community and more widely.

"In this context we will be working to ensure that this sale does not damage the harbour or its community and we will be seeking to acquire the certain parcels of ecologically sensitive land.

"We are working closely with the Chichester Harbour Conservancy."

The multi-million pound harbour site is expected to gain significant interest, going up for sale for the first time in nearly 100 years.