Littlehampton Fiverfest set to return after popular launch event

Littlehampton’s first Fiverfest proved so popular over the bank holiday weekend, a second one is being planned for November.

Julie Fear, owner of The Boat House, in Littlehampton Marina, said her idea for businesses to offer special £5 meal deals over the three-day weekend had taken off in a big way.

Littlehampton High Street. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190006-1

She said: “It was very popular and a positive around town.

“Around two weeks beforehand, I thought ‘what can I do for bank holiday?’. I googled a lot and looked into other towns and what I personally thought was a good idea and I landed on the same as Jersey.

“They do a thing called a Tennerfest, where you travel around the island eating and drinking for a tenner. What a fab idea!

“I know a lot of the other business owners in town and am friends with a lot of them, so I got a plan together and then visited as many as I could with only a short time to sort out.

“On bank holiday weekend, I had ten eateries, all offering food and a drink for a fiver. I thought I would start with a Fiverfest then move on up and do another in November celebrating festivities.”

Julie handed out cards and the idea was to take that it with you, get it marked and move on.

Julie added: “It was an all weekend event, so no need to rush but it was a great opportunity for people to see places in Littlehampton they may not have seen before and get together with friends for a fun afternoon at not much expense.”

The next event is planned for early November.