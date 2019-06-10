Littlehampton craft house pop-up set to open for summer

Independently crafted beers, ciders and gins will be showcased at Littlehampton’s first craft house, a summer pop-up on the riverside.

Rob Baker is excited to be opening the Boatyard Community Craft House at 46 Pier Road, Littlehampton, on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, then on selected weekends and bank holidays throughout summer.

Rob Baker from Boatyard Community Craft House with Arundel Brewery owner Stuart Walker, left

He said: “Boatyard Community Craft House is a space set up to showcase the very best independently crafted beers, ciders and gins, as well as Sussex wines.

“Local representation is led by family-owned Arundel Brewery, which is one of the highest-rated breweries in Sussex, focused on making full-on flavourful beers. Arundel’s crafted beers and ciders will be available by the seaside for the first time at Boatyard.”

Rob wanted to create a community space where everyone is welcome.

He hopes it will help revive what he calls ‘some of the tired bits of the seafront’ as he feels Littlehampton is often overlooked regionally.

Rob said: “People can come in with their families. It is not going to be male-dominated, like going to the pub or a beer festival, it is more about getting the whole community involved.”

The bar will be inside what was previously the Dutch Bike Shop and the barbecue will be in the rear courtyard.

Stuart Walker, owner of Arundel Brewery, said: “Arundel Brewery is proud to be partnering with Boatyard’s summer pop-up, especially given their focus on serving local produce. ​

​“We are always keen to support innovative businesses who understand the importance of local suppliers and the difference it makes from a freshness and flavour perspective.

“I think local people are looking for a different alternative to all the big multinationals and increasingly realise that if they spend their money on local produce, it will stay in the area and multiply to the benefit of everyone.”

The pop-up also welcomes Sussex Street Food of the Year 2019 winner Mann and Moore to run a mouth-watering barbecue for the opening weekend. ​The bar will be open 11am to 11pm on Saturday, 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

Rob said he hopes to open as often as possible throughout the summer months. Visit www.boatyardonline.co.uk for more information.