Lidl opening in Horsham - all you need to know

Ahead of supermarket giant Lidl opening in Horsham, here’s our guide to all you need to know

When is it opening?

Lidl in Horsham

The store is set to for the first time on Thursday, December 12.

Customers can attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8am with the opportunity to sample products during the day.

Has it created jobs?

According to Lidl the new store has created ‘up to 40 jobs’.

What’s in the new store?

The store has a 1,000m² sales area and features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for both cars and bicycles, Lidl said.

What has Lidl said about the opening?

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Horsham.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

