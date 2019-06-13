Jobs saved as new owners take over independent Chichester business

A 40-year-old family run Chichester business has been saved from closure.

Amoeba Jewellers in East Street announced in March that it would be closing down on June 8 due to the retirement of owner Martin Clack. Read more here.

Amoeba Jewellers. Photo: Google Street View

However, the business has now been taken over by Ingrid Duncan and her husband Paul, with the shop set to re-open with a different name in July.

Ingrid said: "It was just a chance thing. We were shopping there and were told that it was closing. Me and my husband thought about it for 24 hours and decided to offer to buy the shop.

"The owners didn't initially want to sell it as it has been such a long running Clark family business, run by Martin and his brother Bob.

"It came really out of the blue. We never thought about going into business."

Ingrid confirmed the same staff will be working at the shop under the new management.

She added: "It is such a personal business which offers a specialised service. We didn't want to change it. It's vital that it kept the same.

"The same staff will work there, so it is the same family service.

"We are doing a refurbishment at the moment and it will re-open in July with a new name."

This comes as a much-needed positive boost to the high street following the closure of independent restaurant Real Burger Kitchen over the weekend due to the 'continual decline on the foot flow on the high street'.

In response, Chichester BID and the district council urged shoppers to ‘help keep our high street alive’. Read more here