Inside the new £18m entertainment complex at Bunn Leisure in Selsey

A brand new multi-million pound entertainment complex has opened at a holiday park in Selsey.

The state-of-the-art White Horse complex is part of an ongoing £23m investment programme at the 300-acre Bunn Leisure complex on the Selsey Peninsula.

A 18m entertainment complex has opened at Bunn Leisure in West Sussex. Picture: Andy Mather/ Bunn Leisure

It includes a Riviera-style swimming pool and changing village, multi-level soft play area, an arcade, fully covered multi sports zone, numerous restaurants and bars, an exclusive lounge, a 10-pin bowling alley, and a new entertainment venue seating 1,400 guests.

Bunn Leisure has already built a £5m new head office and reception building and plans for the park’s exclusive mile of private beach include a new fish and chip shop, a beachside café and a beach shop.

Continued investment across the Bunn Leisure sites, split into three holiday villages and a touring park, will also see an extended go kart track, introduction of branded quick service restaurants, and further holiday homes sited on a 92-base development on Claudia’s Field.

Managing Director John Bunn said: “Our new White Horse complex is unparalleled in our industry and are the culmination of plans I first set out 18 years ago.

“The money we have put into these latest improvements takes the total reinvestment in our parks to more than £45m since 2012. This significant investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to being one of the country’s leading family holiday providers.”

With the continuing growth of domestic tourism and the rise of the staycation, Bunn Leisure is busier than ever, reporting a 117.5 per cent increase in turnover in the last five years.

For more information, visit bunnleisure.co.uk.

