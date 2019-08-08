The interior of the restaurant

Inside Horsham's newest town centre restaurant

A new restaurant opened its doors for the first time today.

Here we take a look inside Miller and Carter steakhouse in Piries Place.

Here is the inside of the new venue

1. The restaurant opened today

Miller and Carter is based in Piries Place

2. The new restaurant

It joins Everyman, Premier Inn and various other retailers

3. The restaurant is part of the newly redeveloped Piries Place

The restaurant is next to the Red Deer pub

4. Miller and Carter

