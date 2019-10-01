Hundreds attend fifth Horsham jobs fair

Hundreds of Horsham job seekers flocked to a fair which aims to boost people’s careers.

The fifth Horsham Jobs and Skills Fair brought employers and hundreds of job seekers together to the town’s Drill Hall on Saturday September 28.

Jeremy Quin MP, councillor Paul Clarke and Horsham Distirct Council's employment adviser Leigh Chambers

Organised by Horsham District Council and supported by Horsham Jobcentre Plus, the jobs and skills event was a platform for some 40 employers, training and college organisations and voluntary groups and charities from the area to attract new employees, apprentices and volunteers.

Nearly 500 opportunities were available on the day and some 400 visitors took advantage of the wide range of vacancies available.

There were also free employability workshops provided by the National Careers Service supporting CV preparation and interview techniques.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy, councillor Paul Clarke said: “I am delighted that so many organisations came along to showcase their vacancies and equally that so many local people attended.

“The availability of jobs shows that many of our local companies are thriving and performing well in current economic conditions, recruiting for growth, which is a positive sign.

“As well as unemployed people using this event to get back into paid work, the event was also really useful for people seeking a change in career direction and people looking to upskill their talents to improve their job prospects in the future.”

Jeremy Quin MP also attended, supporting the event he has always found proactive in finding opportunities for residents.

Of the 40 organisations that took part, local company regulars Metricell, Assurity Consulting and MK Surveys were again present, along with newcomers Mountjoy, a construction and property maintenance firm currently working in the area, global investment company, Schroders, who have dozens of opportunities available in a new branch in north Horsham, and Creative Technology, one of the world’s leading suppliers of specialist audio visual equipment to the sports, corporate, exhibition and entertainment industries.

On 29 February 2020, Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council will once again be staging the very successful and popular apprenticeship fair in Horsham’s Drill Hall.

For a full list of employers at this year’s jobs fair and more information, visit the council website.

Read more: David Walliams makes guest appearance in Horsham

Read more: Firefighters tackle Henfield house fire

Read more: BBC Rogue Traders Gatwick investigation: The do’s and don’ts of airport parking