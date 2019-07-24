Horsham town centre store announces ‘last few days’

A national retailer has revealed its store is open for the ‘last few days’ before closing.

Specialist bathroom retailer Bathstore put up notices informing customers the East Street store would close earlier this month.

Bathstore Horsham has announced its 'last few days'

Home improvement chain Homebase snapped up 44 stores from the struggling firm but the Horsham branch was not included in the sale.

Bathstore entered administration in June putting more than 500 jobs at risk across the country.

The Homebase buyout saved 154 jobs including at stores in Crawley and Haywards Heath, according to administrators BDO LLP.

Ryan Grant, BDO business restructuring partner, said of the deal: “In a difficult situation, we have been able to secure the future of the Bathstore brand and the transfer of 44 stores to Homebase to maximise realisations for creditors and protect as many jobs as possible.”

Bathstore is closing

