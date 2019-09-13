Horsham town centre business hits out at ‘nightmare’ building works

A Horsham business is ‘hanging on’ by the skin of its teeth during major building works.

Louise Abbott, owner of Pretty Things in Park Place, said she has had to let go ‘about ten staff’ after passing trade to the cafe dropped during the Piries Place car park works.

Louise says the Piries Place car park works have had a big impact on her business

She added: “It has been a nightmare from the moment Piries Place closed.

“It just blocked all the pathways off and the footfall off to the shops. My footfall has dropped by 80 per cent.

“Every day is a challenge and has been for the last 18 months.”

Louise has been left furious after she says rubbish was left around the site and building vehicles were parked in her road.

She hit out, saying the council were not supporting her

She said: “Piries Place is all nice and shiny. I feel completely left out. There’s still piles of rubbish.

“It’s just one thing after another after another. [It’s] completely atrocious.

“The development should have had a service area the other end of Piries Place.

“They continued to park in the street completely blocking us off. I have had huge articulated lorries parked in the street all day.”

She hopes when the work is finished it will be a 'vast improvement'

But Louise said it’s not just her business that has suffered but her health too.

She added: “[I feel] despondent, depressed.

“I can’t sleep. It’s just been a nightmare a complete nightmare.”

Louise said she has ‘carried on going’ with her business as she hopes the new development will be a ‘vast improvement’.

She added: “We just want some support. [Horsham District Council] have spent millions on the car park and they’re just going to leave our road really tatty.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

