Horsham Thomas Cook team thanks customers in heartfelt farewell note

The team at Horsham’s Thomas Cook branch has paid tribute to its customers following the holiday giant’s closure.

Thomas Cook Plc ceased trading on September 23 when the firm entered compulsory liquidation.

The former Thomas Cook store in Horsham

The company collapsed following failed last minute rescue talks.

Staff at the Horsham branch thanked customers for their support in a notice placed in the window of the now closed shop.

The message said: “To all of our customers. We are truly sorry we cannot be here for you now to help you sort your holidays at this time.

“From all of us, thank you for all your support over the years.”

Staff at the Horsham store paid tribute to their customers

It was a pleasure to book customers’ holidays and to help ‘create memories, staff said.

They added: “Best wishes [from] team Horsham.

“Kerrie, Vivien, Loraine, Melanie and Monika.”

