Horsham restaurant wins Thai royal award

A Horsham restaurant has received an award granted by the royal court of Thailand.

Thai restaurant the Giggling Squid was recognised as a Thai Select venue, an accolade run by Thai ambassador Pisanu Suvanajata. It was placed in the premium category, which indicates a five-star rating.

The brand is the brainchild of Pranee Laurillard, who in 2002 suggested the idea to husband Andrew and drafted their first menu in the basement of a Brighton cottage that later became their first restaurant.

She said: “I am so humbled and honoured to receive this award. Being born in Thailand and remaining passionate about my homeland and its culture, incredible ingredients and food is very important to me, so to be recognised in such a way is really special.”

To be eligible for the award, at least 60 per cent of a restaurant’s menu must be authentic Thai cuisine and head chefs must either be Thai, have a Thai cuisine qualification or have at least two years’ experience cooking Thai food.

The ambassador also chose the restaurant as his personal favourite, bestowing the ambassador choice award.

In September, Pranee was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the Wireless Social women’s entrepreneur conference.

The Giggling Squid has 34 restaurants across the UK, and the 30 awarded included sites in Brighton, Hove and Chichester.