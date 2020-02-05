Horsham estate agents achieves gold standard

A Horsham estate agency firm has been presented with a Feefo award for delivering an excellent service, based on customer reviews.

Mansell McTaggart, which has a branch in the Carfax, was one of the winners of this year’s Feefo Gold Trust Service award.

The gold service award recognises businesses that have collected more than 50 reviews in the past year and achieved a Feefo service rating of at least 4.5 out of 5.

The reviews that inform the award have to be verified as genuine.

Guy Bateman, of Mansell McTaggart in Horsham, said: “We’re very excited to receive this award from Feefo because it’s based on the feedback of real customers, who are the most important judges of all.

“It recognises how hard we work to give all our customers the best possible experience.

“Everyone at Mansell McTaggart is fully committed to the highest quality of service, so it’s important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers.

“The beauty of Feefo is that it enables us to consistently improve, so we’re looking forward to another successful year.”

The Feefo Trusted Service Awards has three tiers, all for businesses that have been reviewed at least 50 times in the past year.

The Trusted Service award is for those with ratings between four and 4.4 – the gold award is for those rated above 4.5 and the platinum award is for businesses which have met the criteria for Gold Trusted Service for the last three consecutive years.

Steph Heasman, director of customer success at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.

“This year we’ve been delighted to see so many companies using Feefo to provide outstandingly high levels of all-round service – it’s what Feefo is all about.

“We help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible. I’m confident we’ll see more success from businesses partnering with us throughout 2020.”

Mansell McTaggart has 17 offices across Sussex and Surrey, from Storrington to Crowborough and Horley to Brighton.

The Horsham branch has been named in the allAgents awards as the best estate agent, or best sales branch, in the town every year for the last five years.

For more information, call 01403 263000 or visit the firm’s website at www.mansellmctaggart.co.uk/estate-agents-horsham.