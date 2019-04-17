Homewise staff support ‘invaluable’ Guild Care work by volunteering

Volunteering at the Guild Care Centre in Worthing has given staff from Homewise an insight into the services there and highlighted just how important they are to older people.

Based in Liverpool Gardens, the Worthing firm works to ‘revolutionise retirement in the UK’.

Mark Neal, managing director at Homewise, with Juliet Hinton-Smith, events officer at Guild Care

Time to Talk Befriending and Guild Care were the two charities the company chose to support in 2018, with £5,511.39 raised in total.

Mark Neal, managing director, presented a cheque for £5,211.39 to Emily Kenward, founder of Time to Talk Befriending, at the February tea party and a £300 cheque to Juliet Hinton-Smith, events officer at Guild Care, at Methold House in March.

He said: “Here at Homewise, we’re committed to causes affecting the older community and I can’t think of a greater way to support our community in Worthing.

“I’m so proud of everyone and the passion and dedication they’ve put in to supporting this wonderful charity.”

Staff devoted 75 hours to volunteering at the centre, in North Street, Worthing, including regular one-to-one time with the older people who use the services there.

Stacey Bull, senior property consultant at Homewise, said: “I had a great time socialising at the centre. It really made me appreciate how important these places are to the older community and how much they value having somewhere like Guild Care that they can go to.

“The service allows them to get out of the house and spend time with other people, which is invaluable to them.”

Guild Care is based in Worthing but its catchment area runs right along the coast from Fishersgate to Littlehampton, and inland up to Findon. The charity supports more than 3,000 older people and children.

Homewise staff were interested to see the inclusive social space at the Guild Care Centre.

They said it was a friendly and lively hub, where like-minded older people could meet, grab a delicious bite to eat and relax, or have fun enjoying a range of activities.

Vanessa Elton-Smith, marketing and events executive at Homewise, said: “The staff and volunteers do an amazing job in providing a friendly, upbeat and engaging atmosphere for all, plus their volunteer drivers collect and drop off locals so they don’t miss out.

“Volunteers at Guild Care support all of their services and teams, and Homewise volunteers had a great time joining in and supporting the range of activities on offer at the Guild Care Centre, including the weekly quiz, playing dominoes and selling raffle tickets.”

The £300 was raised through a number of fundraising activities throughout the year, including dress-down days and bake sales.

Vanessa added: “We started the charity efforts early, when, in December 2017, we made a donation towards the charity’s Christmas meals.

“Our contribution helped to provide meals, crackers and mince pies and transportation to and from the day centre, which enabled older people, younger people with special needs, those with dementia or a learning disability, and their carers, to be with friends across the Christmas period.

“Throughout the year, our passionate team was committed to making a difference to the patrons of this charity. Through dedicating our time, money and skills, we were able to make a difference and help valued members of the local community to enjoy their retirement.”