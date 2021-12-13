Here’s where new cafe and wine bar could be opening in the centre of Worthing

Montague Centre, Worthing

It would be run by Brighton- based company Winecases Ltd which is co-directed by Steve Pineau.

Mr Pineau is the owner of L’Atelier Du Vin which has two wine bars in Brighton and opened a third last month.

The Worthing venue would be called ‘Curd & Cases’ and would be based at the Montague Centre, off of Liverpool Road.

The shop, at Unit 8, previously housed the Calendar Club but has since been left vacant.

The new venue would be open between 9 am and midnight, seven days a week.

Curd & Cases is also seeking permission from Worthing Borough Council to sell alcohol during the same hours.