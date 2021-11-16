Haywards Heath business event provides post-furlough advice: 11.6 million jobs at risk
Sussex-based UK Growth Coach is hosting an event at Birch Hotel, Haywards Heath, on Friday (November 26), for business owners who want to progress after the Covid pandemic.
According to Statista, 11.6 million jobs were supported by the Government’s furlough scheme from April 2020 to August 2021. They now need to be funded from the businesses’ own finances.
Tim Rylatt, managing director at UK Growth Coach, said: “Small and medium sized businesses are the life blood of our communities and local economies. Without support and guidance, many of the jobs previously being supported by furlough will be made redundant.”
The speakers will be Tim Rylatt, Henry Laker from Growth by Design, Ellora Harper from Croner and Laura King from Virtual Assistant & Bookkeeping.
All proceeds will go to Kangaroos charity.
The event starts at 8.30am and runs until 1pm.