Hair stylist Nicky adds style to Pagham’s village vibe

Nicky, a hairdresser for more than 30 years, has opened her new salon in Summer Lane at the very heart of the community with the desire to help maintain the easy-going pleasures of village life. SUS-211029-094714001

Nicky, a hairdresser for more than 30 years, has opened her new salon in Summer Lane at the very heart of the community with the desire to help maintain the easy-going pleasures of village life.

Hair by Nicky at The Shed opened last week and already she is being inundated with clients eager to have their tresses tended by the experienced and hugely popular crimper.

Husband Lenny built the state-of-the-art salon on land adjacent to the couple’s home after Nicky decided to return to hairdressing following a lay-off during the pandemic.

Now former customers are returning in good numbers, delighted she is once again taking bookings – and new clientele seem to be keen to take advantage of the award-winning coiffeuse’s craft, too.

She explained: “The pandemic set everyone back and I took time out to focus on family life, but I always had the desire to return to hairdressing, my passion, and realised that the answer was actually to open a new salon in the village. The aim is to provide excellent service and at the same time maintain the community spirit inherent in Pagham.

“The response has been fantastic and we couldn’t be more pleased with how it has all gone. Lenny has his own building company and he was so supportive and has created a stunning salon at The Shed.

“Cutting, colours and styling make up our core services for both men and women and it’s a given that clients will leave feeling like a million dollars with a hair style that puts a spring in their step.”