Grant funding, which has helped boost economic growth and create new job opportunities across Chichester District, has been confirmed for another year.

The £71,000 worth of Enabling Grants from Chichester District Council is being made available to give small businesses in the Chichester district the opportunity and develop.

Businesses will be able to apply for up to 50 per cent of the total cost of growth projects, subject to a maximum of £2,000.

Smaller grants up to a maximum of £500 will be available for start-up businesses, without the need for match funding from the applicant.

Just over £71,000 is being made available to businesses from April 2022.

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “We are delighted that from 2016, Chichester District Council has awarded 182 grants to businesses across the district, with many seeing their business turnover increase.

“This has created economic growth and new job opportunities in the district.

“Grants have previously funded a range of projects including apprenticeships, new websites, the purchase of equipment to develop new products and services and upgrading of shop interiors.

“The scheme gives small businesses the confidence to try something new and has clearly enhanced the entrepreneurial spirit across the district.”

The new scheme will be launched from April 2022 and managed by the council’s Economic Development Service.

For more information visit www.chichester.gov.uk/business