Gatwick to touchdown at Worthing College for careers event

Worthing College is hosting an action-packed careers event, showcasing the vast range of STEM-related careers available at Gatwick Airport.

More than 40 employees and partners from the airport will visit the college on Wednesday, March 25, to allow students from across the area to try out activities like marshalling a jumbo jet, discover the secrets behind careers as cabin crew and pilots, and search for hidden items in x-ray images, guided by the Gatwick Airport security team.

Students will be inspired to pursue careers in STEM subjects

Paul Riley, principal at Worthing College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to meet the Gatwick team and learn what their future after college could bring.

“We’re extremely grateful to the airport for coming to Worthing College and hope this will be the start of a long and fruitful relationship with our region’s biggest employer.”

The event is part of Gatwick’s wider community engagement programme and is designed to have a meaningful and lasting impact in the Worthing area.

Paula Aldridge, community engagement manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to meeting the students at Worthing College and hope to meet some of them again one day working at the airport or for one of our partners.

“There’s a host of opportunities at the airport and this roadshow will showcase just a few of the options for students to consider.”

The Coastal West Sussex partnership, organisations that have joined together to champion the sustainable development of the coastal communities, helped to put the event together.

Caroline Wood, director, said: “Inspiring students to pursue careers in STEM subjects is a focus for the partnership and we hope that, after this event, many of them decide their careers are about to take off.”

Students from across the area are invited. Please contact penny.daly@coast2capital.org.uk for more information.