Fundraising Worthing Christmas tree business has high hopes of hitting £1,000 target for NSPCC

A Worthing Christmas tree business hopes to hit its £1,000 target for the NSPCC this year, having narrowly missed the four-figure sum in 2018.

North Star Pines has given 10 per cent of the profits to the UK’s leading children’s charity each year since it was launched by Sam Cocozza three years ago.

Sam said: “On my first year I raised £302, on my second year I raised £711 and last year I raised £979. This year, I’m hoping to raise over £1,000.

“I am a registered charity worker and have chosen the NSPCC because my grandmother used to be a very active member, raising thousands of pounds for them during her life. So, it was only natural that I chose this charity.”

North Star Pines is based at the North Star pub, in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, and at The Locomotive pub, in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton.

Trees went on sale at the North Star on Saturday, November 23, and will be available at The Locomotive from Saturday, November 30. Opening hours are 10am to 7pm daily, until Saturday, December 21.