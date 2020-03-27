Financial support for Chichester businesses hit by Coronavirus lockdown

Financial support for Chichester district businesses affected by the Coronavirus lockdown is set to be made available.

Chichester District Council has announced it is now able to receive requests for grant funding from businesses that receive Small Business Rate Relief or Rural Rate Relief or which operates in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in premises with a rateable value below £51,000.

Businesses that are eligible will be hearing from the council via email or letter, but do not have to wait to request funding, but can do so on CDC’s website.

It is expected that the grant payments will be made in April.

The council has also put together an FAQ page for all businesses.

This includes information on business rates holidays announced by the Chancellor earlier this month.

Meanwhile the Chichester BID has also set up a web page on information for businesses.

It describes how these are ‘worrying times for businesses on the high street’, but assured members that the BID team ‘is dedicated to continuing to provide support and up-to-date government information and advice’.

They added: “We have been constantly monitoring the ongoing situation and have been in regular contact with the BID’s Board as well as Chichester District Council. We will continue to respond to businesses as quickly as possible and provide answers where we can.

“We are committed to keeping our Chichester levy payers as informed as possible and ensure they have the right tools to access any government support available to help them during this time. We will be updating this page regularly as well as our social media channels as the situation unfolds.

“There’s no doubt that there are challenges ahead, but we’ll work with you to provide support however we can and ensure that the unique and vibrant character of Chichester’s high street survives this current situation.”

