Fashion retailer to open new store in Horsham town centre

A fashion retailer has announced it will open a new branch in Horsham town centre.

Boutique womenswear brand Hobbs is ‘opening soon’ in Swan Walk shopping centre, according to signs on the store window.

Swan Walk, Horsham

The firm, which has stores across the UK, offers ‘timeless British style’, the signage said.

Hobbs has been approached for comment.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Horsham

Read more: Developers to outline changes to plans for north Horsham development

Hobbs is due to open soon in Horsham

Read more: Jewellery and cash stolen in Horsham burglary