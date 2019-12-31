Family pub outside Chichester to close after 17 years - 'I am very proud of what we have done'

A family which has run a pub in Halnakar for 17 years will serve its customers for the last time today (Tuesday, December 31).

Having suffered ‘two years of hell’, The Anglesey Arms’ landlord George Jackson said ‘enough was enough’.

Having suffered two years of hell, The Anglesey Arms landlord George Jackson said enough was enough and they had to leave the business. Photo: Steve Robards SR31121902

He said: “Today is our last day of trading. A shift in the tenancy agreement made it unfeasible for us in recent years.”

George took over the pub after the death of his dad, Rodger.

He said: “We’re a family business and one of the last ones. Me and my mother Jules took over ten years ago and kept it going against the odds, continuing dad’s legacy for a decade.

"I am very proud of what we have done.”

