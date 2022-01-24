Decision due on The Ivy’s plans for new Chichester restaurant

A planning application for the various signage at the restaurant, which is expected to open in the spring, will go before the district council’s planning committee next Wednesday (February 2).

It includes a green awning painted with gold lettering and a smoke-green fascia with gold-colour letters, illuminated by external strip lighting, hidden behind the canopy.

Proposed frontage of The Ivy restaurant in Chichester

There will also be an internally illuminated menu board less than one metre high, inside the restaurant, facing out into the street.

But in an objection to the district council, the city council said the illumination would be contrary to design guidance and would harm the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

Planning officers, though, have recommended the application for approval.

Meanwhile, an application for the temporary hoardings set up at the former Topshop site is still being sought.

As is an application to make internal and external alterations, the setting up of an outdoor seating area and the installation of roof lanterns.

The ground floor plan for the site includes a round bar area with 18 seats. It is hoped that the restaurant area will have seating for well over 100 customers.

In the original plans (21/03118/FUL), which were revealed in September, The Ivy hoped to have 12 tables and 36 seats on East Street but, following an objection from West Sussex County Council’s Highways department, the number of seats was reduced to just 12.