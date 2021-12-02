This means that five per cent of the fish and chips takeaway’s income will go to charity, starting with the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

The charities will then change every three months and the number of charities could increase as more customers come in.

Olcay Guncu of Cuckfish said that giving to charity was a ‘privilege and blessing’ and encouraged others to help make a difference.

Fish and chips at Cuckfish in Cuckfield.

“We like to support all the trials and tribulations of life and inspire,” he said.

“We have been created for something special and one of the joys, and challenges of life, is to discover what may be for us.”

Olcay added that people have unique gifts and abilities, and can find that they are happiest when helping others.

“Remember each and every one of you can make a difference in someone’s life each day,” he said.

Cuckfish in Cuckfield.