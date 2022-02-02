Cuckfield Pantry And Tearoom gets five-star food hygiene rating: top score for Mid Sussex restaurant
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:34 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:00 am
By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Cuckfield Pantry And Tearoom, a restaurant, cafe or canteen in Oddyness, High Street, Cuckfield, was given the maximum score after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex’s 260 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 215 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.